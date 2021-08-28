Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires New Stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nwam LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in DocuSign by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in DocuSign by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. 66.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total value of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares in the company, valued at $59,140,574.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.75, for a total value of $3,034,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 219,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,266,632.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. Company insiders own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $300.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.88. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.48, a PEG ratio of 103.91 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DOCU shares. lifted their target price on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.73.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

