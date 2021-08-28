Artemis Investment Management LLP Increases Stake in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,678 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Infosys by 319.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Infosys by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Infosys by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $23.73 on Friday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $24.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

