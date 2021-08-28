Artemis Investment Management LLP Purchases Shares of 4,555 Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Cutler Group LP boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 108.0% in the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth about $114,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter worth about $202,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.24, for a total value of $3,642,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,642,980. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total value of $44,289.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 22,291 shares of company stock worth $5,683,003. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

PEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Penumbra from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Penumbra from $299.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, boosted their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.86.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $271.81 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.49 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 6.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 632.12, a PEG ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.28.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $184.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 75.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

