Artemis Investment Management LLP Sells 214,003 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP reduced its position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 89.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,810 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 214,003 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Lennar were worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lennar by 513.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $107.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 11.02. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.18. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $69.41 and a 52 week high of $110.61.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 13.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.99%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on LEN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lennar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lennar from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Lennar from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lennar in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.74.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company, which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other.

