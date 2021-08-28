Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) PT Raised to $182.00

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at SVB Leerink from $178.00 to $182.00 in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.60% from the company’s previous close.

ASND has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.88.

Get Ascendis Pharma A/S alerts:

ASND stock opened at $154.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.41 and a beta of 0.73. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $109.36 and a twelve month high of $183.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.10.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 54.80% and a negative net margin of 7,700.88%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 33.6% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 34.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 42.1% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 3,302 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 52.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,091 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 15,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 88.7% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

Featured Story: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.