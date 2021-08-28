Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Short Interest Update

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASTI) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the July 29th total of 274,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 92,191,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASTI opened at $0.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.02. Ascent Solar Technologies has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.10.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S.

