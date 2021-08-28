Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Has $9.20 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $9,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of POOL. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pool by 9.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pool by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 260,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $97,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in Pool by 2.8% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 10,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pool by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the first quarter worth approximately $839,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $482.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $470.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $535.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $462.14.

In other Pool news, CFO Hart Melanie Housey sold 1,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.13, for a total value of $815,455.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 8,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.49, for a total transaction of $4,226,690.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,358 shares in the company, valued at $33,603,257.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,680 shares of company stock worth $24,818,544. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

POOL opened at $480.91 on Friday. Pool Co. has a one year low of $285.92 and a one year high of $495.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $471.24. The company has a market capitalization of $19.28 billion, a PE ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.37 by $1.00. Pool had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 76.48%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Pool’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 14.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

