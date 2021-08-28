Asset Management One Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $8,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 32,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 7,808 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,187,000 after purchasing an additional 106,524 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at about $411,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $585,507,000 after buying an additional 1,403,832 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 845.7% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 283,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after buying an additional 253,696 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total value of $2,290,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $52.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.32. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $53.39. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on IR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ingersoll Rand from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.13.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

