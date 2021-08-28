Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 219,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.17% of Atmos Energy worth $21,058,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP J Matt Robbins sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.12, for a total transaction of $455,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.00.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $97.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $84.59 and a 12-month high of $104.99.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $605.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.73 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

About Atmos Energy

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the regulated natural gas distribution and pipeline and storage businesses. It operates through the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment comprises regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes the pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations in Louisiana.

