Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auto Trader Group (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.50 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Auto Trader Group plc provides digital automotive marketplace. It offers buy and sell of vehicles, such as cars, trucks and vans. Auto Trader Group plc is headquartered in Manchester, United Kingdom. “

ATDRY has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.50.

OTCMKTS ATDRY opened at $2.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 54.00 and a beta of 0.80. Auto Trader Group has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%.

About Auto Trader Group

Auto Trader Group Plc engages in the digital automotive business. It offers online procurement site for automotive. The firm sells cars, bikes, vans, motor homes, caravans, and trucks. It also offers automotive insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Trade, Consumer Services, and Manufacturer and Agency.

