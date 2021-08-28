Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target Raised to $295.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $260.00 to $295.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 6.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho cut their price target on Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $315.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $215.83 and a twelve month high of $344.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $310.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Autodesk by 8.9% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 403 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 3.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 2.6% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 0.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

