Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Price Target Lowered to $43.50 at CLSA

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) had its price target decreased by CLSA from $84.00 to $43.50 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. CLSA currently has an underperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

ATHM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autohome from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Autohome from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Autohome from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Autohome from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.34.

ATHM opened at $40.25 on Friday. Autohome has a 1 year low of $35.65 and a 1 year high of $147.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.43, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $5.30. Autohome had a net margin of 38.64% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Autohome will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autohome during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Autohome by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 151.7% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Autohome by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Autohome by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

