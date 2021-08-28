Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $250,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) will post $250,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140,000.00 and the highest is $310,000.00. Autolus Therapeutics reported sales of $680,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full year sales of $2.37 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.21 million to $2.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.36 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.03. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,890.43% and a negative return on equity of 56.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.43.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 200.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 297,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 198,736 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 97.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 278,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 137,038 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 8.0% in the second quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 1,356,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 103.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 143,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 72,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 217.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 725,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after purchasing an additional 496,663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

AUTL stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.79. 593,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,284,932. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.20. Autolus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.60 and a 1 year high of $15.55. The stock has a market cap of $493.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 1.68.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

