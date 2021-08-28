Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Purchased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 710,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.17% of Automatic Data Processing worth $141,213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 232.0% during the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,028. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,961 shares of company stock worth $1,605,844 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADP opened at $208.96 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $127.31 and a one year high of $217.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 44.73% and a net margin of 17.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Citigroup lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.79.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

