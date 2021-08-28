Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) Receives “Buy” Rating from Litchfield Hills Research

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

AVNW has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Aviat Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.88.

Shares of AVNW stock opened at $35.57 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $397.10 million, a PE ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.16. Aviat Networks has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 40.79%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AVNW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Aviat Networks by 556.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 142,515 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,670,000 after acquiring an additional 120,797 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 100.0% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 138,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,554,000 after acquiring an additional 69,487 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 2,465.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 87,702 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 84,283 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Aviat Networks in the second quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 92.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 25,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

