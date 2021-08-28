Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Given New GBX 1,740 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) had its target price lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,955 ($38.61) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) price target on shares of Avon Rubber in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of Avon Rubber stock opened at GBX 1,891 ($24.71) on Wednesday. Avon Rubber has a 12-month low of GBX 1,825 ($23.84) and a 12-month high of GBX 4,650 ($60.75). The stock has a market capitalization of £586.64 million and a P/E ratio of 4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,511.36.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

