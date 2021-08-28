Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Avon Rubber p.l.c. (LON:AVON)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 2,955 to GBX 1,740. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Avon Rubber traded as low as GBX 1,825 ($23.84) and last traded at GBX 1,845.59 ($24.11), with a volume of 46236 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,881 ($24.58).

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,350 ($43.77) target price on shares of Avon Rubber in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Avon Rubber alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of £586.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,511.36.

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for Avon Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avon Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.