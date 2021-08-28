Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) VP Lynnette C. Fallon Sells 6,252 Shares

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.58, for a total transaction of $316,226.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $51.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $51.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.26. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $147.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACLS has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,268,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,487,000 after purchasing an additional 150,236 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,593,096 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,812,000 after purchasing an additional 84,664 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC raised its position in Axcelis Technologies by 78.1% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,747,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,635,000 after purchasing an additional 766,242 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,087,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,947,000 after purchasing an additional 60,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,005,000 after purchasing an additional 89,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.