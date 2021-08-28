Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) Short Interest Update

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (OTCMKTS:MYAGF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 208,900 shares, a growth of 105.6% from the July 29th total of 101,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MYAGF traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.91. 19,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,186. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.86. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $9.44.

MYAGF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$9.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$8.40 to C$10.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Aya Gold & Silver, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Zgounder, Boumadine, 233263 permit, Amizmiz, Azegour, and La Campana properties. The company was founded by Réjean Gosselin on December 19, 2007 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

