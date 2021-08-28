B. Riley Weighs in on Perpetua Resources Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PPTA)

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Perpetua Resources in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Perpetua Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get Perpetua Resources alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective (up previously from $11.25) on shares of Perpetua Resources in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Perpetua Resources stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $319.82 million and a PE ratio of -5.36. Perpetua Resources has a 52-week low of $5.13 and a 52-week high of $14.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.30.

Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth about $159,949,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth about $9,254,000. Loews Corp lifted its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 281.5% during the second quarter. Loews Corp now owns 1,083,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,938,000 after acquiring an additional 799,509 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth $3,573,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Perpetua Resources during the first quarter worth about $2,003,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Perpetua Resources

Perpetua Resources Corp. is an exploration and development-stage company that engages in acquiring mining properties with the intention of exploring, evaluating and placing into production. Its principal business is the exploration, redevelopment, restoration and operation of the Stibnite Gold Project in Idaho, USA.

Recommended Story: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for Perpetua Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perpetua Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.