Baader Bank Analysts Give Aurubis (ETR:NDA) a €80.00 Price Target

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been given a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective by Baader Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.05% from the company’s previous close.

NDA has been the topic of a number of other reports. DZ Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) target price on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Aurubis in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on shares of Aurubis and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurubis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €77.28 ($90.91).

NDA stock opened at €73.36 ($86.31) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €79.72. Aurubis has a 52 week low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a 52 week high of €87.74 ($103.22). The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.70.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

