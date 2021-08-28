Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 929 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 87.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

BKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Baker Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on Baker Hughes from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.66.

Shares of NYSE BKR opened at $23.07 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $26.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -769.00 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.03%.

In related news, Director Electric Co General sold 53,720,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $1,254,900,134.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total value of $207,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 88,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,830,802.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,767,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,255,963,892 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

