Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 14,800 shares, a growth of 1,750.0% from the July 29th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from 32.00 to 33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank Hapoalim B.M. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Get Bank Hapoalim B.M. alerts:

Shares of BKHYY stock opened at $43.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.29. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $44.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.7183 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Bank Hapoalim B.M.’s payout ratio is 21.61%.

Bank Hapoalim B.M. Company Profile

Bank Hapoalim BM engages in the provision of private and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Corporate, and International Activities. The Retail Activity segment operates in Private Banking, Small Businesses, and Housing Loans. Private Banking provides a range of banking services and financial products, including investment advisory services.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Hapoalim B.M. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.