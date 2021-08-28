Bank Hapoalim BM Acquires 1,210 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Bank Hapoalim BM increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.74.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 11,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,065,901.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sharon Yeshaya sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $239,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,380,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,370,902. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MS opened at $105.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.54. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $45.86 and a twelve month high of $105.65. The company has a market capitalization of $192.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.22. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 23.89%. The company had revenue of $14.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

