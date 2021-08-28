Bank Hapoalim BM Has $420,000 Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Bank Hapoalim BM decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNQI. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 289,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,354,000 after buying an additional 25,272 shares during the last quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 86,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,851,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 63,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,705,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,861,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF stock opened at $252.58 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.97 and a fifty-two week high of $264.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $252.53.

