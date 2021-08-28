Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 22,638 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Bank Hapoalim BM cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,638 shares during the quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WFC. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 16,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the first quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 67,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.6% during the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 38,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.55.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $49.81 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.20. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $51.41. The company has a market capitalization of $204.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.27, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.