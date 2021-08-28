Bank Hapoalim BM Sells 6,100 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bank Hapoalim BM lowered its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth about $38,000. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE opened at $83.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.79 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.60 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

