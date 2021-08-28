Bank of America Increases eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $77.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cowen boosted their price target on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on eBay from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.10.

eBay stock opened at $76.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a PE ratio of 4.08, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. eBay has a 12 month low of $45.36 and a 12 month high of $76.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,412,727.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,509,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,008,014.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 76,598 shares of company stock worth $5,621,887. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in eBay by 115.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its position in eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eBay by 387.9% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About eBay

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

