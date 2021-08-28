Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Price Target Raised to $144.00

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) had its price target upped by Credit Suisse Group from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

BMO has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $142.27.

BMO stock opened at $100.65 on Wednesday. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $56.96 and a 52 week high of $106.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.14. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. Bank of Montreal’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,345,000 after buying an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,370,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,114,000 after buying an additional 241,317 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,320,000 after buying an additional 1,088,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,980,000 after buying an additional 41,487 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

