Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.37 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of Montreal in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 24th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.37 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.27. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BMO. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$138.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.27.

BMO stock opened at $100.65 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Bank of Montreal has a 12 month low of $56.96 and a 12 month high of $106.88. The company has a market capitalization of $65.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.32.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.50. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. Bank of Montreal’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMO. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 29.5% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 92,345 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,345,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 4.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 7.5% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,447,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,114,000 after acquiring an additional 241,317 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1,321.7% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,170,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 27.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 190,532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,980,000 after acquiring an additional 41,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.42% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

