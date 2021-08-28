Barclays Trims Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Target Price to $879.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $880.00 to $879.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EQIX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $830.00 to $885.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $850.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $880.94.

EQIX opened at $824.81 on Wednesday. Equinix has a 52-week low of $586.73 and a 52-week high of $845.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 216.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $818.52.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 5.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.37%.

In other Equinix news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.85, for a total value of $827,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,453,561.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,957 shares of company stock worth $14,362,282 in the last quarter. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,983,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,407,816,000 after purchasing an additional 665,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Equinix by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,876,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,111,159,000 after purchasing an additional 530,748 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth about $359,060,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Equinix by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,564,000 after purchasing an additional 413,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Equinix by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,104,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $881,312,000 after purchasing an additional 282,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

