Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $49.98

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:BAYN) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €49.98 ($58.80) and traded as low as €47.66 ($56.06). Bayer Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €47.77 ($56.20), with a volume of 1,603,747 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €49.86.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (FRA:BAYN)

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents, as well as cell and gene therapy.

