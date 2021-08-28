Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.01

Beach Energy Limited (ASX:BPT) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 17th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, August 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48.

In other Beach Energy news, insider Matthew Kay 849,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. It also explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

