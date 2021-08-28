Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Short Interest Update

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,820,000 shares, a growth of 84.7% from the July 29th total of 2,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.33.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total value of $97,361.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,355.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 919 shares of company stock worth $226,265 in the last quarter. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 780,265 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $195,204,000 after acquiring an additional 35,614 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded up $0.97 on Friday, hitting $248.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,572. Becton, Dickinson and has a one year low of $219.50 and a one year high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $71.37 billion, a PE ratio of 39.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.63.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

