Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RPM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of RPM International by 74.8% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in RPM International by 43.1% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in RPM International in the first quarter worth $202,000. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RPM International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RPM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.49. 368,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,016. The company has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. RPM International Inc. has a one year low of $78.13 and a one year high of $99.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.04.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is 36.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut RPM International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RPM International from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.89.

RPM International Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM).

Receive News & Ratings for RPM International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPM International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.