Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Has $2.31 Million Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,966 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in American Express by 253.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,194,163 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $451,782,000 after buying an additional 2,291,101 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC increased its stake in American Express by 12,216.4% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,192,320 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $15,500,000 after buying an additional 2,174,520 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,866,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Express by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,757,822 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $814,385,000 after purchasing an additional 698,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 251.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 928,803 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $131,370,000 after purchasing an additional 664,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $3.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,002,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,505,588. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.11 and a 1-year high of $179.67. The company has a market capitalization of $133.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.11.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Express from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $173.00 price objective (up from $171.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

