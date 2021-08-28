Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 342 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of HRL. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,846 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hormel Foods stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.92. The stock had a trading volume of 1,258,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,163,212. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of -0.07. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $52.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

