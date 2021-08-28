Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) a €160.00 Price Target

Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) has been given a €160.00 ($188.24) price target by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €149.30 ($175.65) price target on shares of Delivery Hero in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Nord/LB set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on Delivery Hero and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Delivery Hero and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €192.00 ($225.88) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on Delivery Hero in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €162.82 ($191.55).

Get Delivery Hero alerts:

Shares of ETR DHER opened at €120.00 ($141.18) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.90 billion and a PE ratio of -17.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 269.13, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.34. Delivery Hero has a 12-month low of €85.24 ($100.28) and a 12-month high of €145.40 ($171.06). The company has a fifty day moving average of €119.98.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. Delivery Hero SE has a strategic partnership agreement with Woowa Brothers Corp. to expand its Asian operations. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Delivery Hero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delivery Hero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.