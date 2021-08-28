Berenberg Bank Boosts Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Price Target to GBX 430

Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) had its target price hoisted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 430 ($5.62) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SPT. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Numis Securities restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.05) price objective on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of LON:SPT opened at GBX 299 ($3.91) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.51. Spirent Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 225.50 ($2.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 311.09 ($4.06). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 267.34.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.72 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. Spirent Communications’s payout ratio is 0.57%.

In other news, insider Paula Bell sold 140,000 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.79), for a total transaction of £406,000 ($530,441.60). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 139 shares of company stock valued at $37,308.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

