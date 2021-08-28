Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF)

Next Fifteen Communications Group (OTCMKTS:NXFNF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NXFNF stock opened at $12.75 on Thursday. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 1 year low of $6.25 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.56.

Next Fifteen Communications Group Company Profile

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

