Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Cut to Hold at Argus

Argus downgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Piper Sandler restated a hold rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $127.59.

BYND opened at $121.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of -83.79 and a beta of 1.60. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $99.86 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.71. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 20.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 67,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.27, for a total transaction of $8,954,677.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,575,541.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,692 shares of company stock valued at $10,536,538. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 23.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,561 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 13.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,456,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,926,000 after acquiring an additional 519,411 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth $48,756,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 4,991.8% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 248,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,109,000 after buying an additional 243,449 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 33.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 781,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,023,000 after buying an additional 195,216 shares during the period. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

