BeyondSpring’s (BYSI) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating on shares of BeyondSpring in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BeyondSpring from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of BeyondSpring from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. BeyondSpring presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYSI opened at $28.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.15. BeyondSpring has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.47 and a current ratio of 7.47.

BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that BeyondSpring will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYSI. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BeyondSpring in the 2nd quarter worth about $626,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 7.9% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of BeyondSpring by 17.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 6,915 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BeyondSpring by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 308,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in BeyondSpring by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 17,851 shares during the last quarter. 18.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BeyondSpring

BeyondSpring, Inc engages in the the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology cancer therapies to improve clinical outcomes for patients who have high unmet medical needs. It operates through PRC and U.S. geographical segments. The company was founded by Lan Huang and Lin Qing Jia in 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

