BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $81.01 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) will post $81.01 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGSF’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $79.50 million and the highest is $82.52 million. BGSF posted sales of $71.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BGSF will report full year sales of $305.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $305.46 million to $305.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $327.45 million, with estimates ranging from $326.40 million to $328.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BGSF.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $74.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.67 million. BGSF had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 17.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of BGSF stock opened at $13.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $137.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. BGSF has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.56.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BGSF’s payout ratio is 35.82%.

In other BGSF news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. purchased 10,528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.16 per share, with a total value of $128,020.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,984.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BGSF by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,707,000 after purchasing an additional 28,474 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BGSF by 14.3% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 608,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,510,000 after purchasing an additional 76,356 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in BGSF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 569,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 31,012 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in BGSF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,497,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in BGSF by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 300,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 29,657 shares during the period. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment provides IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Olik View, Hyperion, Oracle, project management and other IT staffing skills to client partners on a national basis.

