Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) Receives $46.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

BCYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $62,029.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel Crockett sold 72,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.44, for a total transaction of $2,358,420.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $140,497.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,414 shares of company stock valued at $4,063,471 over the last 90 days. 17.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCYC. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $50,654,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $23,896,000. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $15,628,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,828,000 after purchasing an additional 228,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 609.7% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 240,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 206,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

BCYC traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $33.24. 107,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 139,793. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.39. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $36.99. The stock has a market cap of $847.92 million, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a current ratio of 9.36, a quick ratio of 9.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.03). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 546.62% and a negative return on equity of 50.43%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing a novel class of medicines, which the company refers to as bicycles, for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. The firm utilizes its novel and proprietary phage display screening platform to identify bicycles.

