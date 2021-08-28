Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.900-$6.050 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.740. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Big Lots also updated its FY22 guidance to $5.90-6.05 EPS.

Big Lots stock traded down $2.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.62. The company had a trading volume of 4,246,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,666. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $42.05 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.86.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.04). Big Lots had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 25.92%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Big Lots will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

BIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered shares of Big Lots from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Big Lots from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Big Lots from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $64.75.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Big Lots stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) by 137.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 588,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.70% of Big Lots worth $38,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 94.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

