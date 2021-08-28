Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Trading Down 3.9%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s share price traded down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.74 and last traded at $55.58. 3,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 903,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.84.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Big Lots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group cut Big Lots from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Big Lots from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Big Lots from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.75.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.99, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $59.86.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 10.56%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Big Lots, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.33%.

In related news, EVP Michael Allen Schlonsky sold 2,000 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.27, for a total transaction of $122,540.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,040,817.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 2.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 11.6% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 27,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 2,811 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Big Lots by 21,455.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Paulson Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores. It operates through the Discount Retailing segment which includes merchandising categories such as furniture, seasonal, soft home, food, consumables, hard home, and electronics, toys, and accessories. The company was founded by Sol A. Shenk in 1967 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

