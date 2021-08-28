Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $214.00 to $280.00. The stock had previously closed at $219.05, but opened at $252.11. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bill.com shares last traded at $261.46, with a volume of 26,581 shares.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BILL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.62.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $741,450.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,053,471.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 785 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total value of $115,308.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,182.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,738 shares of company stock worth $34,099,858 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the first quarter worth about $44,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.32 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Company Profile (NYSE:BILL)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

