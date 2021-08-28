Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) gapped up before the market opened on Friday after Guggenheim raised their price target on the stock from $214.00 to $280.00. The stock had previously closed at $219.05, but opened at $252.11. Guggenheim currently has a buy rating on the stock. Bill.com shares last traded at $261.46, with a volume of 26,581 shares.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BILL. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Bill.com from $180.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.62.
In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $741,450.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,053,471.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 785 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.89, for a total value of $115,308.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,057 shares in the company, valued at $4,268,182.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 186,738 shares of company stock worth $34,099,858 over the last three months. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
The stock has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -346.32 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $199.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.
Bill.com Company Profile (NYSE:BILL)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
