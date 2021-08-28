BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCardia Inc. is engaged in developing regenerative biologic therapies to treat cardiovascular disease. The company’s product candidate consists of CardiAMP(TM), CardiALLO(TM) and Helix Biotherapeutic Delivery System(TM) in clinical development stage. BioCardia Inc. is headquartered in San Carlos, California. “

BCDA opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.54. BioCardia has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.83.

BioCardia (NASDAQ:BCDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.20). BioCardia had a negative net margin of 6,816.92% and a negative return on equity of 92.43%. The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.04 million. As a group, analysts predict that BioCardia will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 175.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 39,611 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in BioCardia during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. CM Management LLC increased its holdings in BioCardia by 36.1% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 313,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after buying an additional 83,100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in BioCardia by 67.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 166,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BioCardia during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 18.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioCardia

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

