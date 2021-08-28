BitBall (BTB) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.48 Million

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded up 126.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. BitBall has a market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $1.48 million worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitBall has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0052 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,864.14 or 0.99953087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.95 or 0.00040815 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00009599 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.64 or 0.00066765 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008814 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00009380 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000934 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.43 or 0.00618625 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 642,008,999 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

