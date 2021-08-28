Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) Declares Final Dividend of $0.42

Blackmores Limited (ASX:BKL) declared a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

In other Blackmores news, insider Anne Templeman-Jones bought 652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$68.90 ($49.21) per share, with a total value of A$44,922.15 ($32,087.25).

Blackmores Limited develops, sells, and markets natural health products for humans and animals in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, China, and internationally. The company offers vitamins, and herbal and mineral nutritional supplements. It also provides products for various conditions related to arthritis, joints, bones, and muscles; brain health; cold, flu, and immunity; digestive health; energy and exercise; essentials; everyday health; and eye health.

